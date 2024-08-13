A Cape Town school teacher has been fired after sending photos of sex positions to girl pupils on WhatsApp. The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) dismissed Ryan Andrews, an Afrikaans teacher at Elsies River High School, with immediate effect on 26 July after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Andrews, who was employed by the Western Cape Education Department from January 2020, was charged with sexual assault after kissing pupils in November 2022. He was piemped by two female teachers after one of the girl’s told them about the harassment. During an arbitration hearing, shocking details emerged about Andrews kissing two pupils, sending various sex positions on WhatsApp, and promising to pay them R5,000 for not testifying. ELRC Gail McGowan Commissioner says Andrews is unsuitable to work with children in terms of section 120 (4) of the Children's Act 38 of 2005 and his SACE certificate is to be revoked.

“In view of my finding of the serious nature of the conduct of Andrews and the priority to protect the rights of children, I find that Andrews is unsuitable to work with children. “My finding is aimed at the protection of children and in particular, vulnerable young girls,” said. He said the one girl was pursued by Andrews who even asked her out on a date, but the girl declined.