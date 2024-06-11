An investigation is under way into the explosion at the Nova Feed premises in Bokomo Way, Malmesbury, that has left one man dead and two others seriously injured. Shortly after 3pm yesterday, Swartland Municipality Fire and Rescue Services was informed of an explosion at the Nova Feed premises. Three people were seriously injured.

One of three people injured in the explosion, 25, has since died. Spokesperson for Swartland Municipality Mart-Marié Haasbroek said the explosion occurred at a loading zone where raw material is off-loaded. “The three people were treated and moved to hospitals. We have learned that one patient has succumbed from his wounds during the night. Our sincere condolences to his friends and family.

“The explosion occurred at a loading zone where raw material is off-loaded. The Municipal Fire and Rescue Services contained the fire and extinguished it. “Fire and Rescue Services concluded activity on the site at approximately 6pm,” Haasbroek said. Spokesperson for Swartland Municipality Mart-Marie Haasbroek said that the explosion occurred at a loading zone where raw material is off-loaded. Picture: Supplied “Damage caused by the fire has been minimal and the damaged area has been roped off. The rest of the site has been declared safe for continued operations.

“The company has contracted an engineer to conduct an independent investigation into the incident and the municipality will give its full co-operation where necessary.” Nova Feed, owned by Quantum Foods, said that it was saddened by the news and that the the company will support the the affected families. “The company is saddened to announce that the critically injured individual passed away during the night. The other two injured individuals are in a serious but stable condition.

“The company will support the affected individuals and families where needed. “The investigations to determine the cause and impact of the explosion will continue during the day and the company will provide all the necessary assistance to the relevant authorities,” the company said. “Feed production operations continued during the night and as reported, damage was limited to the raw material intake area.”

The company had said that no crime is suspected, and that all safety protocols were followed. “All safety protocols were followed during and after the incident and automated emergency equipment was successfully activated. “Protocols included a roll call to establish the safety of all employees on site, with all employees accounted for,” they said.

“Fire, law enforcement and emergency services responded quickly to safeguard the site and people. Fire services were able to bring the fire that resulted from the explosion under control and stabilised the environment. “An engineer has been contracted to launch an independent investigation which will include an assessment of possible structural damage. The incident has also been reported to the Department of Labour.” The Quantum Foods board and executive team thanked law enforcement, fire and medical emergency services for their quick and effective response and assistance.

The company said they are assisting authorities with any information that might be required. SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Malmesbury police are investigating the explosion at the factory. “Three victims between 25 and 45 were hospitalised. The 25-year-old victim succumbed in hospital due to injuries sustained. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”