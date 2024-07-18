A community worker from Lotus River is calling on mense to celebrate the legacy of former president Nelson Mandela by going beyond 67 minutes this Madiba Day. As organisations and individuals prepare to do their bit for charity today in honour of Madiba, Beryl Williams from Lotus River hosted her annual bash in the Phumlani Village informal settlement.

The popular “Aunty Girly” teamed up with the Community Policing Forum (CPF) and Grassy Park cops to host a fun day for over 100 children and elderly residents of the settlement, which was hard hit by the floods last week. Beryl says: “I cook for the community almost every week and we are always so blessed by the management of Pick n Pay in Constantia with donations, and I approached them again and they gladly jumped in.” In desperate need: Phumlani Village kids. Picture: supplied “They helped us a great deal to cook pots of warm soup and provide treats for the children, and the oumas even got flowers to brighten up their homes.

“For Madiba Day, we started on Monday with a programme where Captain Wynita Kleinsmith of Grassy Park SAPS came out to address the children on safety issues and we all had fun and games with the youngsters.” Auntie Girly says they also provided other essentials to residents affected by the floods, adding: “We gave what we could but people needed so much more, like blankets.” Auntie Girly, who has been hosting weekly feedings, Christmas parties and other events on selected public holidays for over 20 years.

But sadly, she reckons South Africans have lost their sense of ubuntu. She says: “As South Africans, if we want to see a better country, we must start at our own doorstep and learn to look after our neighbours in need. 67 minutes is just not enough. “People who want to see change must look at living the true spirit of Madiba by changing how we live with each other.