A young Leonsdale woman is the latest victim in a spate of shootings between the Terrible Josters and Bad Boys gangs. Panic spread in the community on Tuesday as gunmen wearing balaclavas opened fire on a group of people, killing 24-year-old Lameez Dammas.

A Daily Voice source says: “Three of the victims also hit in the shooting were members of the Terribles gang. Victim: Lameez Dammas, 24. Picture: leon knipe “And it is believed that a white Ford Figo with tinted windows pulled up in 11th Avenue and two of the occupants jumped out. “Both gunmen were wearing balaclavas and started shooting at them.

“The woman was shot in the back and left leg and tried to run to safety and three men also hit in the shooting sustained various gunshot wounds but survived. “The shooters are believed to be members of the Bad Boys gang who are at war with the Terribles.” Grief: Ouma Mariam Dammas . Picture: Leon Knipe Dammas’ heartbroken ouma, Mariam Dammas, says she was at home when residents arrived to tell her that Lameez had been shot.

Mariam says: “We don’t live in Leo Mews and we think she ran there for safety but she collapsed and died. “I don’t know how the shooting happened and when we asked the people what happened everyone was doodstil and didn't want to talk. “We think that she was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. We are very hartseer and she was very popular in Leonsdale because she was so friendly.”

Shut down: Leonsdale mense are in shock. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms Elsies River police have opened murder and attempted murder cases with no arrests yet. He says the other four victims aged between 13 and 38 were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds. He adds the possibility that the incident might be gang related will be investigated.

Ward councillor Franchesca Walker says the shooting rattled a seniors club who had gathered at the civic centre at the time. Walker explains: “I had joined the seniors and we were having a club gathering talking about safety in the community because just last week programmes we planned to hold for children in terms of Child Protection Week had been put on hold due to the gang violence in the area. “I had just left the hall when the shooting started and I received frantic calls from our seniors and I rushed back to personally take them home to ensure they were safe.