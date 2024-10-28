A homeless ouma who spent years sleeping in her car in Table View has finally accepted help and may even be reunited with her family. It is understood the woman who is believed to be in her 70s has been on the streets for nearly 10 years and sleeps in her white Hyundai which is parked along Parklands Main Road, surviving off donations from residents.

Over the years many have tried to assist her but the woman reportedly refused help. Ward councillor Jonathan Mills explains an initial intervention by City of Cape Town social workers, the Department of Social Development, Law Enforcement, Traffic Services and Saps failed due to legal frameworks and mandates. Action: Ward Councillor Jonathan Mills. Picture: screen grabbed “The issue was that Saps did not have a mandate to work with social development and social workers did not have a mandate for a removal. During this time there was another elderly lady who slept under Palm trees who nearly died and we resolved to look deeper into the legislation to come up with a solution as we could not have another vulnerable person die on our streets.”

He says provisions in the Mental Health Act allows for SAPs to assist in the removal of a vulnerable individual and the operation was subsequently carried out by the Health Department. “Due to her age she is also covered by the Older Persons Act and this allows for the social development department to assist with a long term care plan for her.” Mills explains that the woman is currently being assessed at a healthcare facility.