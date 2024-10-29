A tragic series of events on Cape Town's N1 freeway has left two people dead, and a traffic officer injured in a hit-and-run incident. The officer was responding to a fatal motorcycle-pedestrian collision when he was struck by a fleeing bakkie driver.

The incident took place early on Sunday morning shortly after midnight near the footbridge over the N1 near the Okavango off-ramp, Kraaifontein, where a speeding motorcycle crashed into a woman, resulting in both of them dying. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the deadly accident, as well as the traffic cop being hit by a vehicle at the scene. Twigg explains: “According to reports, the motorcycle collided with the pedestrian.

“The 31-year-old motorcyclist and an adult female were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while another female victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. “A traffic officer attending to the scene was also injured when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.” Assist: Traffic official was helping woman. Picture: Willem Law JP Smith, the City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, says the traffic officer was attending the fatal scene when he was struck by a white bakkie and the driver fled the scene.

He says the officer suffered a broken leg in the hit-and-run incident. Twigg says Kraaifontein police registered a culpable homicide case for investigation. Ward councillor Rhynhardt Bresler says there are several pedestrian bridges and vehicle bridges over the N1, providing safe crossing options for pedestrians.

He says it is an offence for pedestrians to cross a national road other than provided places like bridges. Bresler explains: “There are many factors that can contribute to an accident; speed, negligence, alcohol misuse, and so on. I don't know what the circumstances here were. “It is very sad that accidents like this have to happen and lives have to be lost like this.

“I will really plead to pedestrians to avoid crossing national roads at places other than safe pedestrian crossings provided for them to cross.”. Anyone who witnessed the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Smith says this incident coincides with City agencies arresting 298 suspects over the weekend on various charges.