The legal team of top cop Charlotte van der Westhuizen is considering all options including an appeal or review of the parole of her former husband Marius van der Westhuizen, who was jailed for the murder of their three children. The Department of Correctional Services confirmed last week that Van Der Westhuizen, who is being held at Malmesbury Prison, would be released on parole on July 31.

Charlotte, who is being supported by the former Western Cape Head of Detectives, Jeremy Vearey, is calling for police to provide her with a security detail. on Tuesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed they had received a written request from her and was considering the application. Vearey supported Charlotte at her ex’s parole hearings and is calling for a review of the decision and for a threat analysis to be done.

Set free: Marius up for parole. Picture: Brenton Geach “Two criminologists who made recommendations as experts that he not be released, were not taken into consideration,” Vearey says. “Marius van der Westhuizen said at the time, he killed the children to punish her. She is now living in fear. “What disturbed us in the session (hearing), the chairperson was out of context and told Charlotte, “You must forgive, otherwise you will never heal.”

“This was said in front of Marius. It is unacceptable.” During an interview with SABC News last week, Charlotte said her ex had not progressed psychologically. “On Thursday (during the parole hearing) he said “I will ma take all the blame, everything is my blame,” that body language told me...he is not rehabilitated, he is literally sorry he could not control me better,” she stated.