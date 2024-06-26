He allegedly tried to extort a member of the public by asking them for R85 when they tried to apply for a clearance certificate.

The police anti-corruption unit has arrested a 28-year-old constable for corruption.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says the law will take its course in the matter.

The suspect is due to appear in Vredenburg Magistrates’ court today.

“Corruption between our ranks will not be tolerated as it undermines the rule of law and erodes the trust between SAPS and the public.