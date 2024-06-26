The police anti-corruption unit has arrested a 28-year-old constable for corruption.
He allegedly tried to extort a member of the public by asking them for R85 when they tried to apply for a clearance certificate.
Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says the law will take its course in the matter.
The suspect is due to appear in Vredenburg Magistrates’ court today.
“Corruption between our ranks will not be tolerated as it undermines the rule of law and erodes the trust between SAPS and the public.
“Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile issued a stern warning against corruption within our ranks and emphasised the zero-tolerance approach towards it.
“This warning follows the arrest of a 28 year old constable attached to Vredenburg SAPS on 24 June 2024 at about 10:30.
“According to reports the member requested payment of R85 to assist a member of the public who wanted to apply for a clearance certificate.
“The matter is investigated by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit.
“The suspect was detained and will appear in the Vredenburg Magistrates’ court 26 June 2024 on the mentioned charges.”
The public is encouraged to report any corrupt activities involving SAPS members to Lt Col Jonathan Amon from the Anti-Corruption Unit on 082 301 9983 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.