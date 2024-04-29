Police in Cape Town have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot five people in Nyanga on Sunday, April 28. The mass shooting claimed the lives of four people, while the fifth person was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the incident took place in the Lloyd informal settlement in Govan Mbeki Road. “Police members were summoned to the crime scene in Lloyd informal settlement in Govan Mbeki Road at around 9.40pm where the bodies of three men and one female in their twenties were discovered with gunshot wounds inside a shack. A fifth victim was admitted to hospital, also with a gunshot wound,” Traut said. The motive for the shooting incident is yet to be determined.

“The suspects are still being sought by detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit,” Traut said. Police have urged any person who can shed light on the matter or who can assist police in apprehending those responsible for the murders and attempted murder to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application MySAPS anonymously. Two weeks ago, a mass shooting in Harare, Khayelitsha claimed the lives of five people.