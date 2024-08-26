Several homes in the Helderberg informal settlement of Nomzamo near Strand are still underwater, as more than twenty residents were forced to flee. The community was hit hard by severe flooding last month.

Community leader Thulani Nonyati says the’ve been in contact with the City of Cape Town but have received no help. “We have been talking about this for a long time, but nothing has happened. The houses are still full of water and its people that are working,” he says. Many have rebuilt their homes, but others have not been as fortunate.

“Our ward councillor doesn't know about us. She didn't even visit here,” Nonyati says. Temporary shelter: Locals are currently living in a hall. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. In addition to the homes that flooded, there has been an increase in dumping and overflowing sewage. Three years ago, the main attraction was a soccer field but that is now fully submerged.

Young children are forced to wear gumboots to avoid injury when crossing large puddles of water. The community hall is now home to 29 residents whose homes are still under water. Sinethemba Ntoni says they’ve lost alles and while they are grateful for the hall, there is no privacy for anyone.

Residents sleep on the floor and make their own food, but some visit soup kitchens in the area. Ntoni says: “The situation is very bad. I had to move because I have to work for my siblings.” Affected residents say they were located to the hall by the City but have since not received any form of assistance.