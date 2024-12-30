A Malmesbury cop accused of raping a woman in the holding cells on Christmas Day is set to make his first court appearance today. The 40-year-old detective for Malmesbury SAPS was busted by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) over the weekend and the woman’s torn clothing was also retrieved.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping says the 41-year-old victim reported that she was arrested for a theft case but once at the station, the cop claimed it was “a mistake“. Suping reports: “The complainant alleges that the accused officer picked her up from her home for an alleged theft case on 25 December 2024. “The complaint further alleges that at the police station the accused officer told her that she was picked up by mistake but encouraged her to drink alcohol with him.

“When she refused, he allegedly took off his clothes, laid on the cell mattress and pretended to be asleep. “As she tried to leave, the accused officer grabbed her from behind, choked her, tore her clothes and raped her. “After the ordeal, the officer allegedly dropped her off in town.

“A rape case has been opened and medical reports have also been obtained. The victim’s torn clothes were also handed over as evidence.“ Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation has condemned the incident and called on Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant- General Thembisile Patekile to take action. Claasen says: “We call on the Provincial Commissioner’s Office to investigate the circumstances of the woman’s arrest and determine whether the offence justified her arrest and detention.

“According to information received, the perpetrator informed the victim that she had been arrested by mistake. However, instead of taking her home, he carried out this heinous crime in the holding cells. “We also called on the SAPS leadership to investigate the allegations of more victims of this detective. “This is not the first time such incidents have occurred in the West Coast District involving police officers and we demand stronger action from police leadership.

“This officer has grossly overstepped his duty. He was meant to serve and protect, not to harm and attack." URGENT: Top cop Patekile Patekile says internal disciplinary proceedings have been instituted against the sergeant, who has been suspended. The Western Cape’s to cop described the incident as disturbing and said: “When custodians of safety are themselves alleged perpetrators of crime, that goes against the oath to serve and protect taken by police officials.