An award-winning actor who starred in the local movie Noem My Skollie has been gunned down. David Manuel was shot and killed last Tuesday along with another person in NY 141, Gugulethu.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says they are investigating the motive for the attack. He says when officers arrived at the scene, one of the victims had already died while the other died at the hospital. Twigg reports: “Gugulethu police registered two counts of murder following a shooting incident on Tuesday, 8 October 2024 at about 10.18pm in NY 141 Gugulethu, in which two adult males were shot and fatally wounded.

“Police members responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. “One victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment where he later died. “The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Driven: Manuel on the set of ‘Noem My Skollie’. Picture Facebook Gugulethu Community Police Forum (CPF) spokesperson Linda Kabeni says they are extremely saddened by the loss of the actor, who was well-known in the community. Kabeni says: “We condemn the brutal killing of David Manuel, who was affectionately known as Gums. His passing has left many aspiring actors in disbelief, especially those who hail from the townships. “It is disheartening that townships are only known for these kind of things [namely] murders. Gums made a name for himself, pulled himself from the life of crime and chose a straight and narrow path and he was taken away from us by a gun.

“We would like to express our condolences not only to his family but also to the other person who was with him at the time of the shooting. “We urge law enforcement agencies to investigate this senseless killing and leave no stone unturned.” Manuel burst onto the entertainment scene in 2016 when he played 28s prison gang leader Freddy Gums in the famous film.

But vollende 28s didn’t like Manuel’s portrayal of their members sleeping with men, and they got hold of him and gave him a pak slae. A video of the scuffle, which apparently took place outside Mzoli’s restaurant in Gugulethu in December 2016, went viral on social media. The Gugulethu actor was also known for playing in the local films Number 37 (2018), and danZ! (2017).