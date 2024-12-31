Shocking new claims against airplane terror Nobuntu “Nobs” Mkhize came to light after a flight attendant laid criminal charges against her at Bishop Lavis Police Station on Monday. Mkhize, who went viral for fighting with air hostesses who refused to serve her more dop during a flight is now also accused of saying “coloured women are only good for spreading their legs”.

Emmridge September, 24, was accompanied by DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers and his team on Monday as he registered crimen injuria charges against Mhkize for insulting women from Mitchells Plain. Emmridge September and Franchesca Walker Mkhize, who works as a brand manager at SABC, caused a stir when videos taken aboard a FlySafair flight from Durban to Cape Town went viral on social media as she was filmed calling women from the Plain uneducated and unable to drive or own cars. Speaking to the Daily Voice, Simmers said he was gatvol of mense violating the dignity of others and laid charges as he wanted to stand up for vroumense from Mitchells Plain.

He says: “It cannot be that somebody can verbally assault a young woman like that and nothing is done. We must stand up and she [Mkhize] must be held accountable for her actions.” HELPING OUT: Politicians team up with hostess. picture supplied Subcouncil 4 chairperson Franchesca Walker, who also accompanied September, says she shocked when she heard the air hostess’ version of the events. Walker shares: “She is a young, intelligent and beautiful woman from Eerste River and was so slim to collect all the evidence.

“She registered a case of assault and emotionally she was badly affected. “What makes this worse is that she reported that there were other comments made that didn’t make it to social media. “She told the police that Mkhize even said to the flight attendants that coloured women were only good enough for spreading their legs, while she would be going to sip champagne in Camps Bay.”

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo confirms they are addressing the matter in accordance with internal policies and processes. Seapolelo says: “While we acknowledge the public’s interest in this issue, we must respect the employment relationship governed by Labour Law. As a result, specific details regarding this matter cannot be disclosed publicly.” Meanwhile, the Patriotic Alliance has written to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) calling for an investigation into Mhkize’s actions.

Western Cape Chief Whip Cheslyn Steenberg says: “We are giving the HRC 90 days to attend to the matter and then we will follow up.“ The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) says they have received a full report from the airline which for further investigations. SACAA director of aviation Poppy Khoza condemned the incident and said passengers who assault, threaten, intimidate or interfere with cabin crew members are a violation of the Civil Aviation Act and if found guilty, could face up to six months in jail.

SAPS did not respond to queries. Meanwhile, Mhkizi claimed she was not drunk during the flight, and that she was going to sue the airline and SAPS. She told News24 she was upset when flight staff refused to serve her and further alleged that an air hostess was speaking about her in isiXhosa.