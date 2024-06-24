The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate will undertake a 72-hour operation which will begin today and end on Wednesday at midnight.

Thousands of residents will experience a water outage for the next three days as the City of Cape Town embarks on essential maintenance on the Cape Flats water supply network.

This will result in several areas having no water during this period. Water tankers will be deployed for emergency relief.

Vital: Zahid Badroodien says shutdown is needed. Picture: supplied

Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, explains: “This shutdown is necessary so that crucial maintenance work can be done safely on an important section of our water supply network, which includes replacing faulty valves.

“Previously we did work on our bulk water supply network. This time it is on our reticulation network – the pipes that bring water to properties.”