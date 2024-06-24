Thousands of residents will experience a water outage for the next three days as the City of Cape Town embarks on essential maintenance on the Cape Flats water supply network.
The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate will undertake a 72-hour operation which will begin today and end on Wednesday at midnight.
This will result in several areas having no water during this period. Water tankers will be deployed for emergency relief.
Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, explains: “This shutdown is necessary so that crucial maintenance work can be done safely on an important section of our water supply network, which includes replacing faulty valves.
“Previously we did work on our bulk water supply network. This time it is on our reticulation network – the pipes that bring water to properties.”
The areas affected are:
– Wynberg
· Wetton
· Ottery
· Plumstead
· Diep River
· Southfield
· Elfindale
· Heathfield
· Retreat
· Steenberg
· Lavender Hill
· Seawinds
· Vrygrond
· Muizenberg
· Parkwood
· Lotus River
· Grassy Park
· Zeekoevlei
· Pelican Park
· Pelican Heights
· Peacock Close
· Eagle Park
The City says neighbouring communities may experience low or no water pressure as water system is balanced.