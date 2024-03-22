The family of Marc Leukes who was stabbed at the popular Heritage Groove: Summer Groove event at the Castle of Good Hope have broken their silence and say cops have left them in the dark and they are now doing their own investigation. Marc, 34, from Heideveld was out with his brother and friends when he was stabbed at the event on 3 February in the Castle’s front courtyard. He later died in hospital.

His uncle Leonard Wakefield says they still don’t know what led up to Marc’s murder, and the family, especially Marc’s mother Ingrid Wakefield, has been left shattered and wants justice for Marc, who leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter. Leonard says: “It is a great loss for the family because he played a huge role in the home. To make matters worse, we do not know what happened and why it took place. “If we don’t reach out to the investigating officer, he won’t come forth with anything. We look for answers through the comments section on Facebook and TikTok, and direct message witnesses. We are pushing for the maximum because of his daughter who is not coping and it is showing in her [school] results.”

Mom, Ingrid Wakefield is not emotionally ready to speak however according to his uncle Leonard Wakefield, the family wants justice. pic from tiktok Leonard Wakefield wants justice for his nephew. Picture: supplied Leonard says the family went on a hike just hours before Marc got stabbed, and he still reassured his mom that he would be safe at the Castle. Leonard says: “Marc never went out and he told his mother that the place is safe, she didn’t have to worry.”

He says while Marc’s younger brother and friends went to buy beers at the bar, Marc stayed behind and danced. Leonard says: “Coming back from the bar, they saw a commotion and his brother just saw Marc fall down. One guy still wanted to stab him again after he was stabbed multiple times already. When I arrived at the hospital I thought it was just for some stitches and at 2.08am they said he didn’t make it.” Leonard says three suspects have been arrested, but are out on bail.

This is the night of the stabbing. Pic on social media The family now want answers from the Castle, he says. Leonard says: “At an event like that, security had to be far better. After the stabbing the party continued, which is my main grunt.” Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Malcolm Pojie, says the investigation continues.

Pojie says: “We have no new developments to report at this stage, but the investigation continues.” He urged the family to contact the relevant police station commander to address their concerns about the investigating officer. Calvyn Gilfellan, CEO of the Castle of Good Hope Control Board, says: “We have been contacted by the police and they have made a couple of visits to the site to look at the footage, the camera we had from the military museum has some footage, but very grey.”