A baboon who broke away from his troop and went to gooi ‘n lange in the Southern Suburbs has been safely captured. After days of causing a buzz on social media, after being spotted in several neighbourhoods, the adult male bobbejaan was finally cornered by a joint team of animal welfare organisations who worked tirelessly to bring the animal to safety.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, says along with the Animal Welfare of South Africa and NCC Environmental Services they were able to dart the animal at a home in Lansdowne on Tuesday morning. On the run: Baboon in veld Park. Picture: screen grabbed Sightings and video recordings of the animal had Capetonians rekking their bekke as it wandered through Plumstead, Kenilworth, Ottery, Kenwyn, Lansdowne and even Hanover Park since the weekend. Videos circulating on chat groups showed the apie perched on rooftops of homes and rummaging through wheelie bins for food.

Abraham said: “The baboon dispersed from the Tokai troop and was initially spotted in Plumstead. On Monday, he moved to various places in Ottery and Kenilworth and was being tracked. “Late on Monday afternoon, there was an attempt to dart him just to tranquilise the animal so we could take him into a safe place, but he was so clever each time he saw the dart gun, he bolted. It then became too late.” This is mine: On top of bin. Picture: screen grabbed She explains on Tuesday morning, the baboon was spotted in Lansdowne where the SPCA called out a wildlife veterinarian and the animal was darted.