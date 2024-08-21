A baboon who broke away from his troop and went to gooi ‘n lange in the Southern Suburbs has been safely captured.
After days of causing a buzz on social media, after being spotted in several neighbourhoods, the adult male bobbejaan was finally cornered by a joint team of animal welfare organisations who worked tirelessly to bring the animal to safety.
Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, says along with the Animal Welfare of South Africa and NCC Environmental Services they were able to dart the animal at a home in Lansdowne on Tuesday morning.
Sightings and video recordings of the animal had Capetonians rekking their bekke as it wandered through Plumstead, Kenilworth, Ottery, Kenwyn, Lansdowne and even Hanover Park since the weekend.
Videos circulating on chat groups showed the apie perched on rooftops of homes and rummaging through wheelie bins for food.
Abraham said: “The baboon dispersed from the Tokai troop and was initially spotted in Plumstead. On Monday, he moved to various places in Ottery and Kenilworth and was being tracked.
“Late on Monday afternoon, there was an attempt to dart him just to tranquilise the animal so we could take him into a safe place, but he was so clever each time he saw the dart gun, he bolted. It then became too late.”
She explains on Tuesday morning, the baboon was spotted in Lansdowne where the SPCA called out a wildlife veterinarian and the animal was darted.
“The baboon is currently with the SPCA and only had one minor injury that could have been caused anywhere. At this stage we are waiting to hear from the Cape Peninsula Baboon Task Team to establish what will happen with him.
“Adult male baboons often disperse from their troops when they reach about eight or nine years old. It is important for people to remember that a baboon is a wild animal and not inherently aggressive.
“There was fear due to the uncommon areas the animal visited but it is important for the public to remember that the next time this happens, they should not block any exits if a baboon enters their home and not get too close.”