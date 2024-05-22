Residents living in Leiden, Delft are furious and demanding answers after being without electricity for over a month due to illegal connections at a nearby informal settlement. Residents living in Palala Crescent, Afram Road and Olifant Crescent came out in their numbers on Tuesday to express their frustration, saying they’ve logged numerous complaints with Eskom but all they get is reference numbers and no one comes out to fix the problem.

The residents told the Daily Voice that they went to Councillor Dineo Masiu for help but were told that a follow-up email would be sent to Eskom and she would get back to them. Struggle: Diabetic Isaac Rhode. Picture: Marsha Dead A sickly Isaac Rhode, 84, who is diabetic and walking with crutches, says he is suffering. “There are some nights where it is too hot for me and I need to sit outside my house, which is dangerous because I can’t switch on my fan as there is no electricity,” he says.

“I need to store my insulin in a fridge but I can’t and need to have my medication transported back and forth from Bellville to Delft because no one in my area has electricity. The councillor does nothing for us, we are on our own.” The residents says the problem with the illegal connections started three years ago and that they even tried to take matters into their own hands by cutting the wires but the mense from the Covid settlement fought them. Furious: Zukiswa Mruoely uses a stove en candle. Picture: Marsha Dead The Daily Voice could see the illegal connections from the poles connected to shacks in Covid.

The Delft residents say some of them have asthma and use oxygen tanks, some have babies. They are forced to buy gas, or cook over open fires outside. In addition, no street lights are working, leaving them in fear of their lives as it’s pitch black at night and in the morning when they leave home for work and school. Zukiswa Mruoely, 55, says she uses a paraffin stove and candles as she can’t afford to refill her gas tank.