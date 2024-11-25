The Western Cape High Court has denied bail to a Hanover Park skollie caught with guns, drugs and cash, all worth over R400 000, hidden in a secret compartment of a car he claims he was trying to sell. After spending five months in the mang, Ashley Bergstedt, an alleged leader of the Ghetto Kidz gang, approached the High Court to reconsider an earlier decision by the Cape Town Magistrates Court to deny his freedom.

According to the judgment which was released on Friday, Bergstedt was busted in June 2024 by cops who surrounded him at a winkel in the Cape Town CBD. At the time he was driving a VW Polo sedan and as cops skut the vehicle they found four guns and a magazine along with over R200 000 cash and drugs worth R250 000, stashed in a hidden compartment in the car. Secret compartment: VW Polo sedan. Picture: supplied In his application, he claimed that on the day he was arrested, he was requested by the family of Mishack Adams to buy this VW Polo or find a buyer for an amount of R120 000.

He says while driving in Darling Street, he was gunpointed by two men and was boxed in by an unmarked BMW 1 series vehicle, and thought he was being hijacked but later realised it was police officers. He was told to drive to the Grand Parade where cops searched the vehicle and made the discovery. In the judgment, Judge Babalwa Mantame, highlighted that at the time of the arrest the car owner was in the mang and it was not made clear in the application how the stash ended up in the vehicle.

Stash: Dwelms and guns found. Picture: supplied The judge ruled that the State had a strong prima facie case against Bergstedt and that eight years ago he was busted by Metro Police for also having drugs stashed in a hidden compartment of a BMW when he was just 17 years old. The Judge said: “It might be so that the appellant has a clean criminal record. However, that does not mean that this Court should turn a blind eye to the fact that he was once arrested on similar charges to the present matter and the charges were withdrawn in 2016 due to the fact that there was no complainant before Court. “With the evidence that was put by the respondent before Court, mere denial of his involvement in this crime is not enough for this Court to find in his favour.