No arrests have been made in the murder of a Cape Flats construction boss who was gunned down in Beacon Valley just days after being released on R250 000 bail. Abdul Kader Davids, who is facing corruption charges alongside former DA Mayco Member Malusi Booi, died in a hail of bullets in Beacon Valley on Thursday night while walking in Ascot Street at around 9pm.

Davids who was outed in an investigation by the City of Cape Town into tender collusion with the wife of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield had subsequently appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court where he was charged alongside Booi in a tender corruption case worth a staggering R1 billion. The sole director of ZSM Developers came under scrutiny in July when City Manager Lungelo Mbandazyo revealed that Davids allegedly colluded with Nicole Johnson and Mohammed Amod of the Boon Group when applying for City tenders. Scandal: Former City boss Malusi Booi. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /Independent Newspapers. A handwriting expert confirmed Mbandazyo’s suspicions that all three tender bids were completed by the same person, allegedly to give Johnson control of the contract.

The investigation also found that the tender application of ZSM which was competing with Johnson’s company was in fact also signed by her mother Barbara. Davids, who resides in Beacon Valley, told the Cape Town Magistrate's Court that he was merely a cleaner. But legal letters written to Davids by Mbandazyo show that he was informed of the findings into alleged tender collusion and had been reported to the Saps Commercial Crimes Unit.

Kingpin’s wife: Nicole Johnson. Picture on file Davids was released on bail of R250 000 at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court last week, despite telling the Magistrate that he was a cleaner and could only afford R2500. According to a source, on Thursday night Davids was walking in Ascot Street when he came under attack. “When police arrived on the scene they found that he was shot five times. One in his shoulder, one in his neck, one in his face and two in his back. They found him covered in blood and five cartridges on the scene.

“According to the neighbours they heard gunshots and when they looked outside they saw him. The cops spoke to his girlfriend who said he was not a gang member,” says the source. His murder sparked rumours over the weekend that Davids had considered becoming a state witness. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant- Colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirms the murder case is being investigated by the Anti-Gang Unit and no arrests have yet been made.