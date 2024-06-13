Police believe they have arrested the suspects behind extortion related murders in Khayelitsha. A joint search and seizure operation was conducted by Crime Prevention, Crime Intelligence, CIMAC and CID at 4 Cherry Close, Thembani, at about 10:35am following information on multiple murders in Site C, which occurred on Saturday.

According to a leaked report, during the operation the police confiscated a semi automatic rifle, a magazine, 9mm Pistol, a magazine with 36 live rounds, a black bag, 2 Hisense cellphones, a Mobicel, a Samsung, and Itel cellphones. “Investigation further led to further search and seizure operation at Deacon Drive in Mandalay where another suspect was arrested for multiple Murders and a murder. Further suspects pursuit was done in the Delft Area where another two suspects were arrested for multiple murders and murder. “The arrest is also extortion related and will solve various cases of murders that are extortion related in Khayelitsha police precinct.”

Found: Firearms and cellphones discovered at a house. pictures supplied Police spokesperson Sergeant Twigg said the nine arrests included three females. “An intelligence driven operation between Crime Intelligence and Khayelitsha SAPS led to the arrest of six males and three females for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. “The members followed up on information about murder suspects in the Khayelitsha and Mandalay areas which led them to a premises in Cherry Close, Thembani, Khayelitsha on Tuesday.