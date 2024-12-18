Laaities in Lotus River received a surprise Santa Shoebox handover on Tuesday thanks to dedicated crimefighters who had hoped to bring some smiles. Over the past few months, patrollers of the Stephen Road Neighbourhood watch have been hard at work collecting donations to ensure that over 70 children received a Christmas gift.

Chairperson Stanford Garss said the drive is aimed at not only bringing smiles but reaching out to children in the community who may need help. He explains: “As a neighbourhood watch we are always concerned about the ongoing gang activities in an area we know as The Nette. “Here you have two major gangs and in between children are being affected. Earlier this year we hosted a sanitary towels drive.

“We opted for a Santa Shoe box as a way to let the young children enjoy themselves and help equip them with stationery, snacks and clothing. “This is also a way of showing children who they can come to for help of they need it.’’ GIFTS GALORE: Kids got kwaai presents On Tuesday afternoon, the large group of laaities lined up at The Venue where they spent the afternoon with patrollers.

Garss says: “It was a lovely day seeing the young children smile and be free. You could see their faces light up at the boxes. “The Venue donated their place to us for the day and we also received a massive donation of 40 boxes from a lady named Danny. “Just over 70 children received boxes and this was our first Santa shoebox drive.”