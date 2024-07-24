The shocking kidnapping of a Lavender Hill mom at gunpoint from her home is now being probed by the Provincial Organised Crime Anti-Kidnapping Task Team. The worried family of Charlene Josephs, 57, say they are inundated with news from residents who claim that she has been killed despite no body ever being found.

Charlene was kidnapped from her home in St Bartholomew Street on 10 July. At the time, police said that she was at home watching TV when the electricity went off. Help out: Captain FC van Wyk. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said four unknown men entered the house with a flashlight and dragged the victim out of the house at gunpoint. “No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The suspects’ faces were covered to hide their identity. They fled the scene in an unknown small silver vehicle parked outside the house. The motive is believed to be gang-related. The investigation and search continues,” said Van Wyk.

A relative, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, says she believes Charlene is still alive but speculation is rife that she has been killed. “There are so many rumours and people are even coming to us to sympathise, saying they heard she is dead, but no body was ever found and there is no evidence to say she had been killed. “We are very worried and traumatised and we continue to pray for her safe return. I can feel her spirit and I had a vision of her being kept in a cold room where there are stairs.”