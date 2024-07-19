Construction on the new Ravensmead Community Day Centre is in full swing. The Department of Health and Wellness said the expected completion date is mid-2026. The contractor is Athuba Construction.

Ward councillor Beverley van Reenen said there was a need for a larger space as the existing Day Hospital was way too small for the rapidly growing population. Van Reenen says: “Day hospitals serve as a midway between communities and hospitals. I am very pleased as it will be more convenient for our community members who must receive quality medical support services. “It will provide distinct advantages in respect to expedited but also improved medical services and referrals to hospital when the need arises as well as shorter waiting times.”

Community Policing Forum chairperson Johannes Bastian said he joined the Ravensmead Health Forum over 20 years ago and said there had been requests for a 24-hour hospital facility for more than 25 years. He said the site where the centre is being built used to be a haven for crime. He adds: “The [current] facility has challenges. People must stand in the rain. We hope this new facility will cater for that.”