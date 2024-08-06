The new top cop in Mitchell’s Plain is keeping a watchful eye on firearms and gang activities and has made a clarion call to mense to work alongside police. Speaking to the Daly Voice after completing his first 100 days at the helm of the cop shop which was embroiled in two firearm scandals, Brigadier Mark Hartzenberg says the public can rest assured that he is doing everything in his power to fight back against crime.

Hartzenberg, who formerly served as the station commander at Elsies River Police station, says his team has been hard at work over the past three months to tackle ongoing gang conflicts in the precinct. “I took up command of the Mitchells Plain in March and at a time when gang violence seemed to trap the community holding them hostage in their own homes.” Hartzenberg says with ongoing gang wars in Tafelsig and Beacon Valley the team revised their strategies to address the two notorious hotspots.

“We changed out strategy so that while our Vispol support teams work a half day on the road and a half day in the office completing their admin and in this way we maximise the resources that we have. “We have also split our sector managers into two teams to ensure the communities are always covered over weekends and we have grown the Community in Blue (initiative) which sees residents assist the police in hotspot areas.” In February Mitchells Plain residents took to the street to protest after it was revealed that 15 firearms and eight fake guns used in criminal activities have been stolen from the cop shop.