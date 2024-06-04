A group of child safety activists have launched their own missing persons unit following the disappearance of Joshlin Smith in Saldanha. The new initiative, led by well-known crimefighters across various communities, including Byron de Villiers, Lucinda Evans, Sandy Schuter, Abie Isaacs and Lynne Phillips, is called The Collective Missing Persons and Gender-Based Violence Unit.

A team of 50 volunteers have been trained and equipped to assist authorities in searches. De Villiers says in the aftermath of Joshlin’s disappearance in February, the group noted with concern the violation of the Standing Operating Procedures and interference from political leaders and social media influencers. Taking the initiative: Byron de Villiers. Picture: supplied “In our group we all served on the Mitchells Plain police cluster and spent many years training and assisting police in searches to make sure the job was done right.

“If you look at the Joshlin search, it was very concerning to see the gross violations and the interference by political parties and influencers who in fact had no idea what they were doing. “They took this case and capitalised on it to get attention on social media and that is not what child protection is about. Each time they spread stories, trampled on potential crime scenes and basically wreaked havoc.” Each volunteer of the new unit has been strictly vetted to ensure they pose no danger to the communities they are expected to work in.

De Villiers says: “The training includes what procedures as per SAPS should be carried out when a child is missing, the establishment of a Joint Operations Centre. “We have also provided Emergency First Aid Responders training, so if they find a missing person who is injured they can assist, as well as crime scene management, so if they come across a body they know how to preserve the crime scene for the detectives.” The unit has been amalgamated with a voluntary K9 Unit established in Lentegeur several years ago, where volunteer dog handlers have been assisting with searches.

The volunteers have received equipment, and De Villiers says while Lucinda was able to get a van donated to the unit, they need further transport and food items such as water. “We are calling on taxi associations to partner with us where we can call on them if we need transport while working on a case.” De Villiers said the unit will host an official launch later this month and will be meeting with police and City officials in the hopes of forming partnerships.