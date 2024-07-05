Deputy Chief Hamilton grew up in Manenberg and completed his matric at Silverstream Secondary School in the area.

“I always wanted to be in law enforcement, to make a positive contribution and assist in making our communities safer,” he says.

Adapt & Change: Jason Hamilton. Picture: Bruce Sutherland

His career started as a security officer for two years, after which he joined the Department of Community Corrections in Mitchells Plain, then the police, and in 2012, he joined the City’s Law Enforcement Department as a Principal Inspector.

Deputy Chief Hamilton is an innovator and has started many programmes and projects within Law Enforcement that are still active, such as the Neighbourhood Safety Teams and the Law Enforcement Auxiliary programme.