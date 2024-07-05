The City of Cape Town’s newest Law Enforcement Deputy Chief, Jason Hamilton, is a man on a mission.
Deputy Chief Hamilton grew up in Manenberg and completed his matric at Silverstream Secondary School in the area.
“I always wanted to be in law enforcement, to make a positive contribution and assist in making our communities safer,” he says.
His career started as a security officer for two years, after which he joined the Department of Community Corrections in Mitchells Plain, then the police, and in 2012, he joined the City’s Law Enforcement Department as a Principal Inspector.
Deputy Chief Hamilton is an innovator and has started many programmes and projects within Law Enforcement that are still active, such as the Neighbourhood Safety Teams and the Law Enforcement Auxiliary programme.
In December 2019, he bagged the Safety and Security Directorate’s Officer of the Year award.
Hamilton is looking forward to his new role and says: “The policing environment is ever changing and as a manager, I will need to adapt, especially to technology and data analysis to assist in addressing crime. I am a positive and optimistic individual and I thrive on turning my low points around.”
When he isn’t working, he enjoys the outdoors and hiking; and spends time with his three kids - two sons and a daughter.
Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, adds: “Deputy Chief Hamilton has proven himself to be a committed officer intent on making a difference in the communities he serves. I know he will bring that dedication and enthusiasm to his new role. His hard work has paid off and the directorate is the better for having him on our side.”