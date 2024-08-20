A new Thuthuzela Care Centre was officially inaugurated at the Mitchells Plain Hospital on Monday. The site became operational on July 8.

Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs) are considered “one-stop facilities” with a victim centric approach aimed at reducing secondary victimisation. Around sixty-five centres have been established across the country. It is envisaged that Thuthuzela Care Centres could become spaces wherein victims of violent sexual crimes, witnesses and first responders can work together to build a cohesive case and testify during court proceedings so as to see more convictions.

Director: Advocate Shamila Batohi. Picture Henk Kruger / Independent Media Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel and National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi were present at the inauguration, joining members of the community, health fraternity, and religious leaders and activists. Rape cases can be reported directly to a TCC based at community clinics or hospitals, making it easier for victims to lodge a police complaint without fear. TCC staff will provide medical attention and arrange counselling.

Batohi said: “We know that the TCCs are impactful because by providing better quality of services, we do find that there is improved reporting (of sex crimes).” Over the past eight years, TCCs have dealt with 266 593 cases across all of its sites. Batohi added: “Since 2010, the conviction rate has improved from 60% to the current 77.5% as at the end of December 2023, which is an improvement of just over 17% of this period, and it's all about the services that are being rendered that helps the victims to be able to go through the court processes.”