New evidence have emerged in the case of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who is still missing and who is suspected to be a victim of human trafficking. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed this information as the four accused in the matter returned to court on Monday where they face charges of human trafficking, exploitation and kidnapping.

Joshlyn’s mother Racquel 'Kelly' Smith, along with her berk Jacquen Appollis, and their friends Steveno van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard, made a brief appearance at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. Zero leads: Joshlin Smith was last seen on Monday. Photo: SAPS The suspects were arrested on 5 March, two weeks after the Grade 1 student from Middelpos Primary School disappeared without a trace from her Diazville home in Saldanha Bay. It was expected that the matter would be transferred to the Western Cape High Court on Monday, however, the proceedings have been postponed to 21 October in the same court, for further investigations.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila indicated that new evidence has surfaced, prompting the State to request a postponement for additional inquiry. Ntabazalila said that this postponement is considered final, and the defence would have the right to oppose any further postponements after this. He explains: “If we lose that, the court may ask for an inquiry to find out whether our reasons are genuine and if there is a reason for us to request that.

News: NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers “But if we lose that inquiry we are not allowed to get an effort of a postponement then we take a decision whether to transfer the case to the high court.” Ntabazalila emphasised that the case will not be dismissed, as there is sufficient evidence to proceed. He said the new evidence was significant and warranted the postponement request. He did not elaborate on what the new developments were.

He added: “The new evidence is on the present accused and depending on what comes out of the evidence, we may add new charges depending on what out of it.” Bianca van Aswegen from Missing Children SA has urged anyone with information about Joshlyn’s disappearance to reach out to their organisation. She says numerous children are still missing across the nation and the trail goes colder with each passing day.