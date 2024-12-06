Residents of an informal settlement blames a wall erected by the City of Cape Town for the death of a man who fell and suffocated to death in a pit toilet. The City said the wall was built as structures have been erected unlawfully in the buffer zone of the closed Swartklip landfill.

But residents from New Culture Informal Settlement, situated in Khayelitsha next to False Bay College, say the 26-year-old man died because emergency services could not enter the area last Friday. Last month the residents complained that the City is trying to cage them in and said they used Swartklip Road on a daily basis to get to work and school. Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Lingelethu West police registered an inquest for investigation.

According to a resident, the Fire and Rescue services allegedly could not get to the deceased in time because the wall was blocking them. “If we had the necessary sanitation then it would not have been necessary for the deceased to make a hole. The rescue team had to get a smaller vehicle because the vehicle they came with could not enter through the space. This was our worst fear and it took someone to die for the City to wake up.” Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire & Rescue Service refuted the allegations saying, “There were two men digging the hole. The one escaped unscathed. By the time we first reached the incident, the second man had already suffocated.