Nearly 1000 Metro Police students are set to hit the streets in crime hotspots around Cape Town to boost security and create a safer environment this festive season. Starting in December, the cadets will be stationed at beaches, public pools, hiking trails, shopping malls, the four main CBDs and at roadblocks.

Petrus Roberts, the commissioner for public safety and operational coordination, said the newbies will be transferred to him in November. He said the officers will be rotated regularly and “be visible for the public”. The deployment will end on 19 January 2025.

JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security, explained that a year ago, they brought in 1000 youngsters to train them as Metro Police and Traffic officers. He says: “This means that we now have more students qualifying than what the rest of South Africa has all together. Because we understand, if we are to rebuild the public's confidence in policing, we need to be professional. Ethical. Show empathy and be beyond reproach.” In the past week, City agencies have arrested 298 suspects on various charges.