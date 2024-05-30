A single mom from Kraaifontein who is selling sandwiches for a living is doing all she can to make her daughter’s dream of playing in a netball tournament come true. Mom Anneline Boonzaaier, 54, from Belmont Park is up hours before dawn to start making sandwiches which she is selling to raise money for her talented daughter Norline Vryster.

The twelve-year-old has been selected to play at a Western Province championship in Riversdal taking place from 1-3 July. Anneline tells the Daily Voice: “I am on the road before 5am every day to sell sandwiches to people on their way to work. “We need to raise R5000 for my child to make the trip in July for the Riversdal Disas group tournament. That will cover the food and accommodation for the three days there.”

Assist: Anneline Boonzaaier sells sandwiches. Picture: Solly Lottering The proud mom believes her daughter has a bright future in the sport. “She plays for the first team and I am very proud of her. She is also good academically and is always in the top ten at her school Eikendal Primary, where she is now in Grade 6. “She was recently selected for the Western Province team.”

“We are not well off financially and I’m selling sandwiches for a living for the two of us. I am hoping and praying for someone to help her get to Riversdal.” Norline says she is very excited for the tournament. “When I was little I saw my mom playing and I’ve always wanted to follow in her footsteps. I play goal defence and they tell me I am good,” she says shyly.