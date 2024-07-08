Kraaifontein police are investigating after the naked body of a woman was found lying in between homes in Bloekombos on Sunday morning. The discovery at a new housing project called maroela has left residents reeling in shock.

The woman was completely naked and had been stabbed while her eyes were swollen shut. According to community leader Gavin Riddles this is the second murder in the newly established community. Leader: Gavin Riddles. Picture: Solly Lottering “People on their way to church made the horrific discovery on Sunday morning,” he says.

“It was a young woman and she was laying on her back in a puddle of water. “Residents feel this murder could have been prevented if there was electricity and street lights in this area. “The previous murder also took place in the dark of night.

“People are now living in fear and we are asking authorities to intervene even if they can just install temporary street lights.” He says as far as he knows the young woman was not known to anyone in the community. “People are fearing leaving their homes in the morning or at night, crime has become rife here.