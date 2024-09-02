Nearly 18 years after the murder of music legend Taliep Petersen, his wife Najwa Dirk has finally admitted that she had a hand in it. Dirk, who is in prison for being the mastermind behind Taliep’s death, told his children that she brought a “dirty and dodgy deal” into their home, and asked for their forgiveness during parole proceedings last week.

Taliep's daughters, Fatiema Petersen, a qualified social worker, and A'eesha Petersen, were part of the Victim Offender Dialogue (VOD) in April and were called to be at an extension of the parole process held at Pollsmoor Prison last week. Murdered: Taliep Petersen. Picture: Sophia Stander The sisters said it became an emotional and healing moment for them as they forgave Najwa in order to set themselves free, and for the sake of their baby sister, Zaynub Petersen. Najwa's family, which included her son, Sulaiman Effendi, and her siblings as well as Taliep's sister, Maatoema Groenmeyer, and her husband, Nasief Groenmeyer, were also part of the proceedings.

The daughters said they had forgiven ‘Nadir’, as they had fondly called her before the murder of their dad on December 16, 2006. A'eesha said: “Forgiveness to set myself free, to feel liberated that she does not have a hold on me, and I came into the parole room with tawakal, trust in God. He knows exactly what He is doing.” Pillar: Taliep’s sister Maatoema. Picture: Leon Muller She said Najwa was not cooperative during the VOD in April, and refused to answer their questions.

“...and the VOD was very different to this week. I did not anticipate it to go the way it did. It was healing, we embraced Najwa, hugged her, she whispered into our ears. She asked for forgiveness and she said she is really sorry and that nothing that she does can bring my dad back, but she knows that.” During the murder trial, Najwa pleaded not guilty, claiming robbers had invaded their Grasmere home in Athlone and shot and killed Taliep. “I said, ‘What exactly are you asking forgiveness for, why would you like my forgiveness?'” A'eesha said.

“She explained that if it wasn't for her dodgy and dirty deal that she brought into our home, without which none of that would have happened, which I thought was very big of her. “I felt like she felt a little protected because her family, her son, her sisters were there, that she felt more free and willing to speak. She even cracked jokes.” Fatiema said she realised now that Najwa was a broken soul who could not help herself, because she lacked empathy and needed support psychologically.

“Najwa is so scared to face reality that denial is safer. I can respect it, and it is a dark closet to go into and I pray that God guides her because she will be held accountable.” Healing now: Fatiema Petersen. Picture: sipplied The sisters said their father would have wanted them to forgive Najwa. “Daddy, was a selfless guy, he would have forgiven Najwa, for the type of person that he was – he genuinely put the next person in front of him. I think we did that man (our father) so proud for how we handled it. We never came in guns blazing,” said A’eesha.

She added that community engagement in Athlone was also expected to take place later this month. Singabakho Nxumalo, the National spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services confirmed: “There are on-going parole consideration processes involving Najwa Petersen. Once the process has been concluded, the Department will issue an alert. “ Najwa was sentenced to 28 years for murder while co-accused Waheed Hassen received 25 years.