A resident in Heideveld says she’s gatvol of her neighbour who apparently lost all his varkies when he decided to start keeping three large pigs in his backyard. The resident, who wants to remain anonymous as she fears being targeted, said the varke have been on the property for over a month and has turned their neighbourhood into the proverbial pig sty.

The woman says: “When it is hot or windy there is a terrible smell and the pigs cause flies. “I have children who can get sick because pigs do not belong in a backyard, they belong on a farm. “Whenever we have visitors they ask us what is smelling then we need to explain it is not at our house, it’s the neighbours pigs.

“He even has a bakkie with rotten fruit (to feed the pigs) and that contributes to the smell and flies. “I don’t know what is the purpose of these pigs but it is a health hazard. “What is going to happen when one of the children get sick?”

Upon arrival at the house in Groenberg Road, the pig owner told Daily Voice that he has nothing to say to the media except that he followed the City’s By Laws and got permission from the City and the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa, who he claimed also gave him advice on how to keep the pigs. Has warning: Allan Perrins. Picture: Tracey Adams However, Allan Perrins, spokesperson for AWS SA, said he has no knowledge of the piggies and warns that they can become a danger. He says: “We will alert Law Enforcement of this alleged By Law infringement and conduct an animal welfare inspection before the end of the week.

“Pigs are highly intelligent animals with very specific needs to ensure their welfare. Depending on breed can be dangerous and if not kept under optimal conditions may pose a health and nuisance risk to people.” Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement, said according to Section 5 of the Animal Keeping By Law, no person may keep pigs on residential premises. “As for allegations that the resident was given the go ahead - he can provide the details of who the person was and it will be investigated.”