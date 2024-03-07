Police are investigating the mysterious death of a man who was found half-naked in front of a Kraaifontein spaza shop. Residents say the unknown man, dressed only in pants and shoes, had a large tattoo of a spiderweb on his right shoulder.

Witnesses say shortly before the man collapsed in front of the shop in Durbanville Street, he was seen walking with three other men in Conroy Street and pushing a trolley. It is believed that the deceased was living on the street. A resident of Peerless Park West, 35, says: “He was seen walking with his friends and he looked fine. The strange thing is shortly after he fell down, the three friends disappeared.

He still had his trolley and there was blood everywhere. Picture by Solly Lottering “He still had his trolley and there was blood everywhere. This was a big shock because on Monday another person was stabbed in that area for selling drugs in enemy territory. “The dead man is light of complexion and had a large spiderweb tattoo on his right shoulder, he was wearing blue jeans and had on maroon underwear and blue All Star takkies. “None of the residents here know him.”