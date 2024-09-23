MyCiTi commuters can look forward to lower bus fares as of 1 October 2024. The City of Cape Town says the lower fares are as a result of the sustained decrease in diesel prices for three consecutive months, allowing the City to pass on savings to passengers.

Each year, fares are reviewed on July 1, based on the City’s budget. This year’s fare cut is particularly welcome for those relying on public transport in challenging economic times. Rob Quintas, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, says: “The MyCiTi fares make provision for changes during the financial year based on significant changes to the cost of diesel.

“This helps protect passengers from paying too much if the cost of diesel is reduced and protects the City from ongoing losses if the cost of diesel continues to increase significantly.” The updated fare structure includes reductions across various distance categories. Trips of 0-5 km will drop from R12.50 to R11.50 during peak hours, while off-peak fares will remain at R10.50. Others reductions includes: 5-10 km: from R17.50 to R16.50 (Peak), R12.50 (Saver)

10-20 km: from R22.50 to R21.50 (Peak), R17.50 to R17.00 (Saver) 20-30 km: from R24.50 to R23.00 (Peak), R20.50 (Saver) 30-40 km: from R27.50 to R26.50 (Peak), R22.50 (Saver)

40-50 km: from R30.50 to R29.00 (Peak), R26.50 to R25.50 (Saver) 50-60 km: from R34.50 to R33.00 (Peak), R29.50 to R28.50 (Saver) 60 km+: from R37.50 to R35.50 (Peak), R31.50 to R31.00 (Saver)