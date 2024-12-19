Cape Town’s Loop Street came to a standstill on Wednesday when a MyCiTi bus collided with another vehicle and then crashed into a building. According to the City of Cape Town, the incident was reported at 7.49am, where the D028 MyCiTi bus collided with a third-party vehicle before mounting the pavement and coming to a stop against a building.

The City explains: “Seven injuries have been reported including the driver and six passengers. All injured persons were transported to hospital and the third-party driver was unharmed. The vehicle and bus were towed away from the accident scene. “The vehicle operating company whose bus driver was involved will investigate the incident and are required to submit an accident report to the City. Also, the vehicle operating company is required to report the road accident to SAPS. “The City is committed to providing a world-class public transport system to our residents, with passenger safety being non-negotiable.”

This accident happened just a week after an another collision involving a MyCiTi bus and multiple vehicles on the N2 last Monday. The incident was reported at 7.49am, where the D028 MyCiTi bus collided with a third-party vehicle before mounting the pavement and coming to a stop against a building. Mayco Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, said the bus was travelling from Mitchells Plain to the Civic Centre. Some passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to various hospitals for treatment.

He said while the City investigates the cause of the crash, the driver has been suspended. Quintas says: “We can confirm that the driver has been charged for reckless and negligent driving, and has been suspended. “The investigation will determine the circumstances around this incident.