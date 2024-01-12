A driver from the non-profit organisation, the Mustadafin Foundation, was left unharmed after heartless skollies hijacked one of their vehicles at gunpoint on Govan Mbeki Road, Nyanga. The incident took place around 5pm on Wednesday, near the Caltex garage where the Toyota Hilux branded with “Feed a Belly, Feed a Mind’ was taken by armed men.

Director of Mustadafin Foundation Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem says the driver was on his way back from Delft where he had delivered food when he was hijacked. Johnstone-Cassiem tells the Daily Voice: “They threatened him with a gun and cocked the gun, he is quite traumatised and has been put off from work.” Two women from the area came to the driver’s aid and informed the foundation of the incident.

SHOCK: Bakkie was stripped Ghairunisa is stunned that the thugs didn’t even consider the fact that the foundation’s vehicle was covered with their branding. She says: “We have worked in the area for the last 36 years. The mere fact that they have no respect for people, the work and the community, already says who we are involved with.” The vehicle was found hours later in the Marikana Informal Settlement in Philippi.

Ghairunisa adds: “It’s sad because now they stripped the bakkie. It is one vehicle off the road that works very hard. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, says a case of carjacking is being investigated by Nyanga SAPS. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The suspects/s are yet to be arrested,” Twigg confirmed.