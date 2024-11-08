The Mitchells Plain Regional court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced 29-year-old Yusuf Parker to life in jail for the murder of Lorenzo Ely. Police say 30 March 2019 at around 3pm Ely was with friends at a tuckshop in AZ Berman Drive, Lentegeur, when a Toyota stopped in the road and two suspects jumped out and randomly fired shots at the deceased and two other victims, Michael Smith and Bradley Solomons.

The men tried to run away from the shooters but were followed until Ely fell down after sustaining a gunshot wound. His friends managed to get away and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. Lentegeur police registered a case of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Thorough investigation by the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman from the Anti Gang Unit identified two possible suspects which led to the arrests of Yusuf Parker, 29, and Dane Landers, 34. Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says: “The suspects are affiliated to the Junior Russian soldiers gang and the victims Fancy Boys. Dane Landers later died due to gang violence while on bail.” Parker received life for the murder, five years each for the two attempted murders, five years for illegal possession of a firearm and three years for possession of ammunition.