Mitchells Plain mense are called to come out and strut their stuff at the annual Mr and Miss Mitchells Plain Unbreakable pageant, aimed at including everyone. For the first time ever, entries are open for the Mr Mitchells Plain Unbreakable where male entrants between the ages of two and 25 can enter regardless of their marital status and whether or not they are fathers.

Director of the male pageant, Barbara Jenecker, says the Mr Mitchells Plain Unbreakable will give away 10 free entries to the pageant, but a motivational letter needs to be submitted. Barbara says: “I have a 14-year-old son and I know boys go through a lot and in our communities, a lot of the young men are fatherless with not a lot of role models to look up to, so many get led astray. I go into the communities and speak to these men and motivate them, so with the pageant we want to get them off the street corners.” The entry fee is R200 and the pageant will be in July, with a date and venue to be confirmed.

Entries are already open for female participants. Director of the female pageant, Kayla Jenecker, says female participants aged between two and 25 can enter for a fee of R300. She explained that each entrant will be required to submit a head shot and full body shot for the pageant, which will take place in November.