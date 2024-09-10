A 38-year-old Western Cape man is the second person in the province to have tested positive for Monkeypox, or Mpox. The National Department of Health said the patient has no recent international travel history.

National health spokesperson Foster Mohale said the man sought medical treatment at a private medical practice in Cape Town after experiencing “typical” symptoms associated with the disease. These included lesions on the face, body and genitals, headaches, light sensitivity, sore throat and muscle pain. “The patient was not admitted but urged to home-isolate while waiting for test results.”

Mohale said the laboratory results came back positive on Friday, September 6. “According to an investigation report, the patient has no recent international travel history nor contact with a suspected or confirmed Mpox case.” He said the Department’s outbreak response team in the province has been activated, and contact tracing and monitoring activities are ongoing.

The country has recorded 25 cases of Mpox since the outbreak of the disease in May this year. A total of three people have died as a result. The Department further noted that the majority of the cases were recorded in Gauteng where 12 were confirmed, followed by 11 cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The patient is home isolating and in a stable condition. “We urge all the identified and suspected contacts to cooperate with health officials during contact tracing for screening and possible diagnosis to prevent further transmission of this preventable and treatable disease. “The healthcare workers understand the importance of confidentiality in managing reported and suspected cases of notifiable medical conditions.”