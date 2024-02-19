Several cars and bike clubs on Sunday held a memorial run for slain Monneashia Prins who was raped and killed. The 11-year-old girl went missing on 9 February, and the following day her lifeless body was found in the bushes near her Ithemba Farms informal settlement, Eerste River.

Her family thought she had gone to visit and sleep over at her ouma in Forest Village and did not at first realise that it was her body that was found in the bushes. It was only when they went to report her missing that police made the connection between the missing child and the body in the bushes. Monneashia Prins was last seen on Friday afternoon, and on Saturday her lifeless body was found in the bushes near her home in Ithemba Farms informal settlement, Eerste River. picture supplied Yesterday, bike and car clubs got together and showed support to the Spurwing Primary School learner’s family.

Dynamic Polo Crew’s president Francois “Ballie” Cornelius said they delivered food to the little girl’s neighbours and family. He explains: “When I heard about her brutal murder, it made me think of Firdous Kleinsmidt. It had not even been a month since we went to her home to do the same thing and now we heard about this murder. “We went to the family to show them that they are not alone, they have us.”

Firdous, 12, was struck by a stray gang bullet at Ieglaasi Nieyah Primary School in Beacon Valley on 30 January. Claw Riders Motorcycle Club’s Donovan Delpaul said they stand in solidarity with Monneashia and her family. He says: “We stand against this type of violence and child abuse and unnecessary killings. We wish her loved ones nothing but the best.”

Dynamic Polo Crew’s president Francois ‘Ballie’ Corneleus said they delivered food to the little girl’s neighbours and family. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Davion Barron, president of German Bratz, adds: “We are here to serve the community, especially the poor. “Most people believe that car clubs are for revving and spinning, but we are different. We had seven car clubs and two biker clubs that came out to support the charity. We helped the family with money and will assist where we can.” Yesterday, the Ithemba Farms community stood around the tent which was prepared for Monneashia’s family members.

A table was decorated with flowers and candles and pictures of the Grade 4 learner. Last week, police questioned a 19-year-old man, believed to be Monneashia's neighbour, for her murder and also confirmed that the child had been raped. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: "We can confirm that a 19-year-old man was taken in for questioning regarding the murder, rape and kidnapping of the 11-year-old girl whose body.