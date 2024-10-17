The mother of murdered four-year-old Tamia Botha and a local councillor have taken to TikTok in the hopes that police will take note and heed their call to arrest the killer, who they claim is known to them. Mom Eugenie Botha and councillor Leandre Matthee started posting a series of videos last week, taking viewers from the site where the girl was last seen playing, to where her body was dumped on a school field in Paarl in September 2022.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Matthee says: “We are doing this hoping that the police will listen to us and question, arrest and charge the person responsible. “Her mother saw her playing in the park on the day she disappeared, this is opposite her home. “The Rasta community were hosting an event that day.”

Help: Matthee, left, and Botha. Picture: supplied Matthee says it was a busy day and Tamia was seen on a video taken on the day, dancing and enjoying herself just meters away from her home, until the area experienced load shedding. "We suspect the person took Tamia during that time in load shedding to the spot where her body was found,” Matthee says. She says the school fence was broken on the day the child’d body was found. It has since been repaired.