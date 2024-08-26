A mother has been charged with murder for the death of her son whose body was found in his bedroom.
Police say the 7-year-old boy was found dead on Sunday, 11 August, at about 11:30 in his home in Korhaan Avenue, Bridgeton.
Oudtshoorn police initially opened an inquest docket.
However, a post-mortem indicated that the victim died of strangulation.
Further investigation led to the arrest of his 39-year-old mother last Wednesday.
She made her first appearance in the Oudtshoorn Magistrates' Court on Friday on a murder charge.
The woman was remanded in custody and the matter postponed to 27 August for legal representation to come on board.