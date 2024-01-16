Residents who live along the NY 3A canal in Gugulethu have been having sleepless nights due to the infestation of mosquitoes that have terrorised the area, posing a serious threat to their health. The infestation of mosquitoes is blamed by residents on the Lotus River Canal, which is used by many as a dumping site where mense dispose of various items such as nappies, leftover food and other waste.

Resident Lina Ngqobeni, who lives near the canal, says she has been struggling to sleep for days as the blood-sucking insects keep buzzing round her ears, biting and leaving sore blisters. Ngqobeni says: “Our area has been taken over by mosquitoes since the start of this summer. “We can’t open our doors as they have to remain closed no matter how hot it is as mosquitoes find refuge in homes. Some of us are unemployed and buying repellents can be more expensive, especially at this time of the year.”

Ngqobeni has pleaded with the City of Cape Town to look into the matter and clean the canal and river, as they fear for their health. Dr Jo Barnes, from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Tygerberg, said homes that are being invaded by mosquitoes at this time of the year must be near standing water, particularly water that is not very clean, as mosquitoes breed in such water. Dr Barnes says: “Fortunately, we do not have endemic mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria here, so the health risk of such mosquito outbreaks is really low.”