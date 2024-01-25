The alleged con artist posing as a religious man who stole a taxi belonging to a Mitchells Plain pensioner claims that he needs help. This was the bombshell dropped by Mohamed Imraan Dawood-Ebrahiem, 53, at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Imraan is accused of driving off with a silver Toyota Quantum belonging to Adnaan Harris, 69, and now faces the charge for the theft of a motor vehicle. At the time of the incident, Adnaan and Imraan were attending Jumu’ah prayers at a masjied in Schaapkraal on 29 December when Imraan allegedly drove off with the vehicle without Adnaan’s permission. He was caught on Saturday in the Cape Town CBD by Adnaan and his family.

On Tuesday, Imraan walked into the court with his left eye swollen and the blue top he was wearing ripped. Adnaan Harris stolen taxi He claimed that he was allegedly attacked by the complainant and his family following his capture. During the court proceedings, Imraan addressed the court, indicating that he didn’t want to proceed with a bail application and chose to proceed to the trial as he did not want to waste the court’s time.

He said that due to his previous convictions, he did not believe he would be eligible for bail. However, Imraan dropped a bombshell in court claiming that he wanted to remain in custody and get help, but did not elaborate on the type of help he should receive. Imraan said: “I feel like it’s time for me to take the help that I need. I need to get down and get the help I deserve. Maybe in the next couple of years, I will have the help that I need.”