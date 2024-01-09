An alleged con artist posing as a religious man is on the run after he stole a taxi from a New Woodlands pensioner. The alleged skelm, known as Mohamed Imraan Dawood-Ebrahiem made off with 69-year-old Adnaan Harris’ silver Toyota Quantum van while they were attending jumu’ah prayers in Springfield Road, Schaapkraal on Friday, 23 December.

Adnaan says Imraan, 53, claimed he was going to the toilet but instead drove off with his van, registration CA 357064. Pensioner Adnaan says: “I trusted him because he drove with the van already, he went to the toilet and when I went to check on him, he was gone.” He says that Imraan, who told him he works in construction, was renting a Wendy house in his backyard and the two were tjommies and would even pray five times a day together.

The alleged skelm, known as Mohamed Imraan Dawood-Ebrahiem. Adnaan Harris (victim) Adnaan adds: “I posted on Facebook that I’m renting out a Wendy here by me and the first thing he asked me was if there was a mosque near me and I rented it out to him. “Our first prayer [fajr] is around 4am, that guy is up at quarter to four waiting for me to go to the mosque. “He was a dedicated religious person. I never expected this.”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms that a case of theft of a motor vehicle is being investigated. Twigg says: “No arrests have been made and the investigation into the matter is still ongoing.” Adnaan says he posted the theft on social media hoping someone had spotted his van and that’s when he learnt that Imraan was a “serial conman”.

A stunned Adnaan further explains: “What I have discovered about this guy is that a lot of people came forward, he rented or lent [money from them] and then he ran away.” Meanwhile, Imraan’s wife Mariam calls him a “serial con artist” and says she had to flee to Blikkiesdorp due to his skelmstreke as people came looking for him at home. She says she was also a victim and is looking for him too as she wants a divorce: “He took all my appliances and left.