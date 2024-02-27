The teen who confessed to raping and killing Monneashia Prins in court said he knows he will not get bail even if he applied. Mikaeel Oliver, 18, on Monday briefly appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested a few days after the missing 11-year-old’s family identified her body at the morgue on 12 February. She had disappeared three days prior, when her family thought she had gone to visit relatives. Her body was found in a canal close to her Ithemba Farms homes.

Oliver was charged after his mother took his muddy clothing that he wore on the day of the murder to the cops. Monday morning the court’s public gallery was filled with Monneashia’s supporters. Mikaeel Oliver. Family and friends protest outside Blue Down court. Picture: Mandilakhe The accused walked into the dock and had sprinkles of water in his hair and looked like he had been crying.

The magistrate told him the lawyer would help him with the bail application, and asked the 18-year-old if he was sure he didn’t want to apply for bail. The accused answered: “Yes Ma’am, I don’t have any other family in Cape Town. I don’t think I’ll get bail.” The teen lives opposite Monneashia’s family home in Eerste River, and wouldn’t be able to provide an alternative address which is usually part of the conditions in the bail application.