The teenager who shocked the court by confessing to the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl has abandoned his bail application. Mikaeel Oliver, 18, was arrested days after Monneashia Prins’ body was found in a canal near her Ithemba Farms informal settlement home in Eerste River.

The child went missing from her home on 9 February. Her family thought she was with her grandmother in Forest Village. They only went to the police station the following day and reported the girl missing. The accused’s mother handed over muddy clothing to the police, leading to his arrest.

Oliver told Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court that he was guilty and that he doesn’t want bail. He has been charged with rape, murder and abduction. When the magistrate gave him his legal representation options, he said: “No thank you ma’am, I will speak for myself. Ma’am, I did something wrong, I need to learn my lesson.”

The court advised him to apply for Legal Aid as the charges are very serious. Mikaeel Oliver, 18, was arrested days after the 11-year-old victim’s family identified her body at the morgue. Picture from Facebook He replied: “Ma’am, I’m guilty. I just want the sentence.” He told the magistrate that he knew he would not get bail.

The magistrate told him the lawyer would help him with the bail application, and asked the 18-year-old if he was sure he didn’t want to apply for bail, as is his right. The accused answered: “Yes ma’am, I don’t have any other family in Cape Town. I don’t think I’ll get bail.” He has since been appointed a Legal Aid lawyer.