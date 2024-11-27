Ten years after her daughter went missing, Catherine de Bruyn is hoping for fresh leads after the only person-of-interest in the case was released by police. James Jonas, now 51, who is Catherine’s former partner, was arrested in Mossel Bay in October 2020, following a joint operation with police and private investigator Leon Rossouw of Consulting Detectives.

Jonas was questioned but could not be linked to 15-year old Le-Jeandre’s disappearance. He was also wanted by cops for a firearm and a vehicle he had left abandoned in 2014, shortly after the girl went missing. Le-Jeandre was last seen by a neighbour doing washing on October 7, 2014, at Wynberg Military Base where they lived as Catherine is a nurse for the National Defence Force.

Catherine says to date, she had received no feedback from cops and only became of aware of Jones’ release in 2021 via the Weekend Argus. Released: Person of interest James Jonas. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said: “The suspect James Jonas that was arrested could not be linked to her (Le-jeandre’s) disappearance. He was only a person of interest. He was arrested in a case that was not related to her disappearance.” A disheartened Catherine says she has lost faith in the police: “We know the detectives are under a lot of pressure with many cases, which are now more important than cold cases. If I do ask anything, I do not get any feedback.

“No one ever told me he could not be linked. Even if there is nothing, why not tell me?” She said she had high hopes when Jonas was found and wished she could have spoken to him herself. “I do not know if they did a lie detector test or if forensics was done. I just know he is freed and apparently, not living in Cape Town anymore.”